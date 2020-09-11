Clarence Jameson

CLARENCE RAY JAMESON, Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints, Psalm 116:15
Pastor Clarence R. 'Paul' Jameson, 88, of Belle, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
Paul was born December 19, 1931, during the great depression and always joked that he was the only Christmas present that his family received that year. He attended a one room school house at Simmons Creek, where his two male teachers always made sure that you listened and learned.
During late 1949 and the early 1950's a revival started in a person's home that lasted for over a year. Paul gave his heart to the Lord at age 17 and shortly after was called to preach the Gospel. He bought a preacher's manual, studied and read the Bible twice.
And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, how beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things! Romans, 10:15
He worked for 28 years at Raleigh Junk Company as a crane operator and a yard foreman. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Belle, where he previously served as Pastor for over ten years. He Pastored seven churches, was a Bible Scholar who loved teaching Bible Prophecy and taught his last Bible study lesson at the age of 80.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Otto Jameson and Alice Quinn Jameson Snead; brothers, James, Thomas and Robert Jameson; and sister, Nancy Campbell.
Surviving are his loving and faithful wife of 65 years, Alice Chestnut Jameson; son, Paul Ray (Paula) Jameson of Belle; daughter, Connie Jameson Sheets of Pinch; granddaughters, Erika (Corey) Dunlap of Elkview, Allison (Kenny of Newark, Delaware) Carder of Charleston; grandsons, Tanner (Bridget) Jameson of Delaware, Thaddeus Jameson of San Francisco, California; great grandchildren, Mattilyn Rae, Brogan Jameson, Kynleigh Ann Dunlap all of Elkview, Weston Lee Carder of Charleston; sister, Freda Gay Mullins of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 12, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. A walk-through visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept my faith. Amen, II Timothy, 4:7
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Hospice Care and Suzanne request contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.