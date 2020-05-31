CLARENCE "JUNE BUG" BROWN JR., age 66, of Rand, went peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on May 29, 2020, at Mongtomery General Hospital.
June Bug was born in Kalamozoo, Mich., to his late parents, Edna Tuck and Clarence Brown Sr. He was also preceded in death by sister Priscilla McQueen and brother Ronnie Brown.
He served 19 years in the U.S. Army and he enjoyed watching movies, baseball, football, Pepsi and Crown Royal. He lived his life to the fullest.
Surviving: sisters, Deanna Murphy of Larnark and Becky Peck of Leon; brothers, Rick Brown (Sherry) of Killeen, Texas, and Ray Tuck (Holly) of Marmet; daughter, Shnoa Yi of Killeen, Texas, and grandchildren Yong Jin Yi, Suvin Y, and Taevion Crankfield; son, Jeffery Brown of Ft. Bragg, N.C.; 19 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed and survived by sister Georgette Pike (Richard), niece Alisha Pike and nephew Josh Pike, all of Rand, and nephew Brian Pike (Samantha) of Louisville, Ky.
There will not be any service or visitation at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.