CLARENCE "LARRY" YOUNG, 86, of Charleston, passed away on March 15, 2021. Born on May 31, 1934 in Dorothy, WV, he was the son of the late John and Wavie Thompson Young.
Larry was a United States Marine Corps. Veteran and was the founding member of the Ambassador's for Christ gospel group.
He was a beloved husband of 37 years to his wife, Wanda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters and his cherished dog, Shellie.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Young of Charleston; son, Buddy Young of Ashford, WV; daughter, Melinda Young of Cleveland, OH; brother, Bob Young of Charleston; sister, Alice Foster of Charleston; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends on hour prior to services. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
