CLARENCE LEE KENDRICK, 64, of St. Albans, passed away May 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 14, 1955, in South Charleston, the son of Margaret Louise Kendrick of St. Albans and the late Earl Kendrick.
Lee was retired from the Kroger Company with over 34 years of service. He was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Earl Mathew Kendrick, of St. Albans, and his close friends, Mark and Alex.
And with honoring Lee's wishes, there will be no service.
Online condolences can be sent to the famly at www. casdoprhandcurry.com.