Clarence Lee Kendrick

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CLARENCE LEE KENDRICK, 64, of St. Albans, passed away May 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 14, 1955, in South Charleston, the son of Margaret Louise Kendrick of St. Albans and the late Earl Kendrick.

Lee was retired from the Kroger Company with over 34 years of service. He was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Earl Mathew Kendrick, of St. Albans, and his close friends, Mark and Alex.

And with honoring Lee's wishes, there will be no service.

Online condolences can be sent to the famly at www. casdoprhandcurry.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Blake, Roberta - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 10:15 a.m., procession will leave Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Holliday, Barbara - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.