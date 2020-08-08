CLARENCE RAND BURDETTE, July 7,1918-Aug 3, 2020, preceded in death by wife Evelyn Schuler Daingerfield, daughter Lisbeth Rand Daley, Survived by daughter Barbara Bradford Nagle and son William Rand Burdette, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. Internment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for service in WWll and Korea.
