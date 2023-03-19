Thank you for Reading.

Clarence Robert (Bob) Laing
CLARENCE ROBERT LAING (BOB), 83, of Barboursville, WV passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born June 10, 1939 in Cannelton, WV to the late Clarence and Irene Laing. He is survived by his wife Patti (Kincaid) of 63 years, his sons, Steve from Columbus, OH, Craig (Leneda) from Athens, TN and one grandchild Westin (Erika) from Bulls Gap, TN. He is also survived by a special adopted family, Brian and Stephanie Ramsey from Madison, WV, and their children and grandchildren.

Bob had one brother, JW (Patricia) from Chambersburg, PA who passed away in 2006. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country for two years before marrying Patti. He graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with an associates degree in science.

