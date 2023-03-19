Clarence Robert (Bob) Laing

CLARENCE ROBERT LAING (BOB), 83, of Barboursville, WV passed away on March 16, 2023. He was born June 10, 1939 in Cannelton, WV to the late Clarence and Irene Laing. He is survived by his wife Patti (Kincaid) of 63 years, his sons, Steve from Columbus, OH, Craig (Leneda) from Athens, TN and one grandchild Westin (Erika) from Bulls Gap, TN. He is also survived by a special adopted family, Brian and Stephanie Ramsey from Madison, WV, and their children and grandchildren.
Bob had one brother, JW (Patricia) from Chambersburg, PA who passed away in 2006. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country for two years before marrying Patti. He graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with an associates degree in science.
Bob worked at INCO in Huntington for 30 years in various capacities including as a draftsman in the engineering department, head of the carpenter shop, and planner.
Bob was active in the East Bank High School Alumni Association serving as president and treasurer for several years. He was instrumental in the creation of the Guyan Estates park and ball fields. He was also active in the US Marine Corps League in Huntington volunteering for Toys for Tots and organized their annual Pearl Harbor Day commemoration for several years.
Bob loved Marshall University and followed their sports teams. He and Patti traveled to many of their away games to cheer on the Thundering Herd. He especially loved the history of West Virginia and his favorite sandwich, "The Al Burger" that he would famously order with "no pickles."
Bob enjoyed photography and took many pictures of the places he and Patti visited. He loved his family, especially the love of his life, Patti.
The family would like to thank Kendra from Visiting Angels and the staff at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their wonderful care of Bob.
Visitation will be Monday, March 20 from 10 to 11 a.m., at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services at 6357 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington, WV 25705. A funeral service will be held from 11 to 12 p.m., at the same location.
A graveside service will be held at Montgomery (WV) Memorial Park at 9619 E Dupont Avenue, London (WV) from 1:30 to 2 p.m.