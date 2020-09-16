CLARENCE SAMUEL DAVIS, age 83, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Graveside and committal services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday. Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV.
