CLARENCE WHITE JR. 74, of Belle passed away February 14, 2021 at home following a short illness.
He attended Judson Baptist Church, was a retired musician for the former Charity Brown Band and also played for several other local area bands over 50 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence S. Sr. and Wanda Mae Jackson White; and a son, Jason Parsley.
Surviving are his son, Brandon Thomas White (Jennifer) of Raymond City; grandchildren, Brandon Matthew White and Annabell Marie White; several cousins; and numerous friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
