CLARICE ELAINE (SAYRE) LESTER, 85, of Evans, WV, passed away July 20, 2020 in the Glenville Center, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the Longview Cemetery, Evans, WV.
