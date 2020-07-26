Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLARICE ELAINE (SAYRE) LESTER, 85, of Evans, WV, passed away July 20, 2020 in the Glenville Center, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the Longview Cemetery, Evans, WV.