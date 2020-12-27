CLARIS ANN BAER, 87, of Poca, passed away at home on December 1, 2020. She was born to Mabel Thomas Baum and Arthur Baum, Sr. in Breman, Ohio, on February 22, 1933, and was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Baer, Jr.; and brother, Arthur Baum, Jr.
Claris graduated from South Charleston High School, retired from Columbia Gas Transmission, and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, the Women's Club of South Charleston, and the Telephone Pioneers.
She is survived by her son, Jackson Ellis, Jr. (Valerie); grandchildren, Jackson Ellis, III, and Lauren Ellis; sisters, Carolyn Baber and Charlene Syms; brother, Jerry Baum (Anita); and sister-in-law, Kay Baum.
In accordance with Claris' wishes, there will be no service.
