Clark Edwin Young
CLARK EDWIN YOUNG, age 84, of Mocksville, NC departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2022.

Clark was born at his home place of Red House, WV on September 12, 1938. He was the son of the late Clark Young and Elsie Lavenda (Dunn) Young and affectionately called "Luck". In addition to his mother and father, Clark reunites in death with his beloved wife, Constance Ann (Wilkinson) Young; a sister, Juanita Lane, and a brother, Frank Young; and sister-in-law; Judith Bailey.

