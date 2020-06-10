CLAUDE "CE" TAYLOR, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Wilford and Virgie Taylor.
CE was the owner of CE Taylor and Company; he enjoyed working with the public and never met a stranger. CE won the first Clean Water Act Bill of West Virginia. His hobbies were going to camp, surf fishing, visiting Florida, and staying at Circus Circus in Las Vegas with his wife for vacation.
CE loved his grandkids but LOVED his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James and AJ "Jack" Taylor; and grandson, Casey Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Maxine Taylor; six children, Darrell "Butch" Taylor (Sharon), Jackie Taylor (Nancy), Robert Taylor (Alana), Joyce Thompson, David "Bimbo" Taylor, and Drema Newcomer; grandchildren, Todd Taylor (Marie), Christopher Taylor (Brenda), Matthew Taylor (Bridget), Bradley Thompson (Lindsey), Lowell Newcomer (Amanda), Shara Neal (Eric), Dustin Taylor (Robin), and Nicholas Newcomer (Natalie); great-grandchildren, TJ, Hunter, Ryan, Constance, and Jessica Taylor, Taylor and Isaac Neal, Nela and Noble Newcomer; great-great-grandchildren, Luna Devee; and a host of friends and family.
Graveside services will be private.
Online condolences can be left by visiting www.long fisherfuneralhome.com.