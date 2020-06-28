Claude "Don" Pauley

CLAUDE DONALD "DON" PAULEY, 88, of Sumerco, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home.
He retired from Libby Owens Ford Glass Company.
Don loved attending church and playing his mandolin and bass guitar. It was once said that you must play an instrument or sing before you could marry one of his daughters. Don never met a stranger, and he loved telling the same jokes and stories over and over to everyone he met. He loved to sit on his porch on top of Sumerco Mountain and watch the cars go by.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, David (Davey) Pauley, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Pauley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bertie L. McCormick Pauley; sons, David Pauley of Beckley, Keith Pauley of Sissonville; daughters, Brenda (Roger) Satterfield of Nitro, Darlene (Dana) Hoffman of Alum Creek, Annette (Barry) Wheeler of Sumerco, and Becky (Eddie) Allen of Galion, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 23 great - grandchildren and one on the way; and two great - great - grandchildren. "Papaw Don" wanted to hold every child on his lap, and they didn't escape without him scaring them with his false teeth.
Special thanks to Pat Perks, McKenzie Pauley, Tonya Justice, Karen Matoy, Pam Dunlap, and special caregiver Shawna Barton for all their help in times of need. The family would also like to thank Kindred at Home, Dignity Hospice & Home Health, and the staff of LCOC.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with Pastors Dwight McClure and Craig Gillenwater officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food bank of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.