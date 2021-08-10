Thank you for Reading.

CLAUDE GRAY SIMMONS, 82, of Hillsboro passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at CAMC-Memorial. Born June 24, 1939 at Jacox, WV Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Military Honors. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 15.

