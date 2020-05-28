CLAUDE HENRY BUTLER, 86, of Summersville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late C.E. and Gladys Legg Butler and was born in Nicholas County, May 22, 1934. Claude was a heavy equipment operator and a farmer. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Korea and a member of the Muddlety Methodist Church.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Butler.
Surviving: Wife, Ruth Ann Baker Butler; son, Claude Edward Butler of Canvas; daughters, Carolyn Carper of Summersville, Tammy Hinkle of Craigsville; brother, Keith Butler of Glade Creek; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
His body was cremated.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com