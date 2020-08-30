CLAUDE RUTLEDGE, 82, of Dixie passed away August 29, 2020 at home.
He was a retired coal miner, electrician and truck driver and an Army veteran. Claude was a 32-degree mason with the Layfette Masonic Lodge #57 AF & AM and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies.
Preceding him in death were his son, Timothy Rutledge; parents, Albert Nathaniel and Nannie Josephine Hanson Rutledge; brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Arie, Henry and Charles Rutledge; sisters, Mary Harrah, Garnet Moore and Myrtle Rutledge.
Surviving are his wife, Ginny Foster; sons, Teelo Rutledge of Richmond, Virginia, Joe Rutledge of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Kim Rosinski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; step-daughter, Michele Whitt of Pikeville, Kentucky; brother, Clyde Rutledge of Dixie; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Stanley Boyd officiating. Interment will follow with Masonic graveside rites performed by the Layfette Masonic Lodge #57 AF & AM.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
