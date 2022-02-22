CLAUDETTA KAY BOEHM BIAS, 79, of Danville, WV formerly of Blair gained her wings on February 19, 2022 after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Born January 17, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Ted and Helen Boehm of Blair. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Lola Boehm, Loretta "Tooter" Farrell and Terrie Decker.
Kay was retired from AT&T. She was a seamstress, caregiver for many people, beautician, baker, a wonderful cook, and a manager at Hardee's and Uncle Bills. She worked hard her entire life. Kay had the best sense of humor and never met a stranger. She loved God and attended the Prayer Connection Lighthouse in Danville when she was physically able to go.
She is survived by her son Pastor Teddy Joe Bias (Pauline) of Clifton Forge, VA; daughter Anna Marie Hudson (Buddy) of Madison, WV; granddaughter Rachel Hale (Shea); grandsons TJ Bias, Del Dingess, Timothy Hudson (Emily), and Parker Hudson; ten great grandchildren; and special nephews, Artie, Donnie, Kevin, Nick and Davy. She was loved by many friends and family. Also, two very special caregivers Bobbie Arthur and Michelle Chambers. The family would like to thank Boone Memorial Hospital for their special care.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Teddy Joe Bias and Mark Meeker officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens at Low Gap, WV.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.