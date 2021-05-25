CLAUDIA "BOD" RAE FISHER went home to meet up with her beloved Dana on May 23, 2021. She received exceptional care and died peacefully in the Holzer Hospital/Hospice in Gallipolis, OH at the age of 63. She went to Nitro High School and lived in Cross Lanes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana F. Fisher of Cross Lanes, WV; Her father and mother, Harry Anthony Hechesky and Doris Jewel Hechesky of Cross Lanes.
Claudia is survived by her brothers who loved her very much, Harry Hechesky (Cindy) from St. Albans, WV, and Chris Hechesky (Janice) from Irmo, SC; Nephew Joshua Hechesky (Grace and Baby Girl H) from Cayce, SC.
We could not name all of you, but know this, she adored all her friends, step nieces & nephews, cousins, and the Fruth family. She was a true blue & gold WVU fan and loved her green 18 Bobby LaBonte. The love of bowling brought the best out of our sister. She was the best sister and will be deeply missed.
There will be a small intimate graveside service for the immediate family.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountianfuneralhome.com.