CLAUDIA DARLENE WILSON, age 66, passed away at hone on Sunday July 11, 2021. She was born on March 26, 1955 to the late Claude "Buster" and Pauline Wright of Cedar Grove. Claudia was a wonderful storyteller and had a kind word for everyone she met. She was a faithful Christian, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and an avid reader. Claudia was a long time active member of Hughes Creek Community Church where she lead the youth group and taught Sunday school for many years. Her church students and her family all benefited from Claudia's expert sewing and crafting ability. Claudia was known for sewing Easter dresses, Halloween costumes and even a wedding dress for her many grateful family members. Claudia enjoyed watching football with her family, and supported our military, having been the mother of sons who served overseas during times of conflict.
Claudia is missed by her family and friends, including Bobby, her husband of 49 years and their three sons Jason of Dunbar, WV, Matt of Harker Heights, TX, and Nick of Saint Albans, WV and thier families. Claudia was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 step grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She is also missed by her church family, her four siblings Watenia Alley of Glasgow, Rick Wright of Clifton, Virginia, Randy Wright of Charleston and Lori Barron of Cincinnati, Ohio, and their families.
The family will receive visitors at Hughes Creek Community Church from 1 to 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial and interment will follow immediately thereafter at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, West Virginia.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, West Virginia is handling the arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com