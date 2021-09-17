CLAUDIA ELLIS WILSON COOPER, 86, of Winfield passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, where she had been a resident for the past two years. She is now rejoicing in the Eternal presence of our Lord whom she loved and served since childhood.
Claudia was a member of Starcher Baptist Church of Charleston, where she served in a number of different offices, including ABW President, Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess, choir member, and Secretary/Treasurer of Mission support.
In addition to her church work, Claudia had a number of interests, including sewing, cooking, crafts of all kinds, painting, and reading (especially history and genealogy). She had a remarkable memory for dates and places of historical events, and for major life events of ancestors, family, friends, and acquaintances. She remembered dates of birth and anniversaries of everyone she knew and sent greeting cards to mark those events.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Okey S. and Lucy G. Carte Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth Carpenter; infant brother, Jackie E. Wilson; and brother-in-law, Robert B. Edwards.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Auburn "Bud"Cooper; her sister, Connie W. Edwards of Scott Depot; her niece, Melanie E. (Gerry) White of Charleston; her nephew, Grant W. (Marnie) Edwards of Hurricane; her great-nieces, Chloe White and Holly Edwards; her great-nephew, Connor Edwards; her son-in-law, Clinton Carpenter of Cross Lanes; and her dear friend and pen pal, Ena Barclay of Scotland, although they never met or spoke personally, they shared their lives in letters for 75 years.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Cabell Health Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at Winfield Community Cemetery, Winfield with Elder Frank Allen officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.