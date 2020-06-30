CLAYTON B. LLOYD, 82, of Southside, WV, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marcella Lloyd, children Cathy Bush and Mayo Lloyd, grandchildren, Chelsie Bush, Corissa Lloyd, and Mallory Lloyd, and beloved dog Cooper. A proud member of Teamster Union Local 175, he retired with over a 1 million miles of safe driving during his career. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A private service will be held on Wednesday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Clayton B. Lloyd via check to the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery upkeep fund. Please send checks to 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064. We love you, Mason County Man. 10-4 good buddy.
