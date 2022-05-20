CLAYTON LEE PRITT JR. was born October 27, 1949, went home to be with the lord May 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his Father Clayton Pritt Sr. Mother Mary Pritt and sisters Betty Nichols and Debbie Elliott.
Lee was a US Army Veteran and loved to talk about his time serving our country. Lee also enjoyed working with his hands and loved anything to do with cars.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Pritt of Boomer, Daughters Tracy Hall of Big Chimney, Carrie Jensen (Thomas) of Senoia, Ga, Michelle Canterbury of Boomer and Chrissy Canterbury of Scott Depot. Brothers Jimmy Bird (Betty) of Tennessee and Mike Pritt (Barbara) of Gauley Bridge and Sister Lena Morris (Allen) of Mt. Nebo. Grand Daughter id Savannah Cassidy and Grandchildren Jacob and Caitlyn Jensen, and Brody and Sydney Bruzer.
The Family would like to send a special Thank You to Sandy Meador his aide, Neighbors Bill Ball and Tod Belmont. And Montgomery General Hospital for everything they have done for Lee and family.
The funeral services celebrating Lee's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Jeff Floyd and Rev. Travis McCracken officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Military Honors.