CLEATUS "JAMIE" DILLON, 74, of Ottawa, WVpassed away on Thurs., July 22, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in the Family Memorial Gardens at Danville, WV, where Military Graveside Rites will be observed. Visitation will be held on hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
