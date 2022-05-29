CLEMATEAN HINSON CHAPMAN MOORE, 76, of Elkview died Thursday, May 26, 2022 surrounded by her family at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Clem was daughter of the late J.C. and Dorothy Hinson of Anderson, Ind.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David Moore, Sr., children, Beth Chapman, George Chapman Jr. and Joel Chapman, Rebecca (John) King and David (Melissa) Moore II.; grandchildren Candace, Jesse, Chelsie, Emma, George III, Nathan, John, Caleb, Brent, Ian, Isaiah, Isabella, Olivia, and Abigail, great grandchildren; Mackynzie, Jossalyn, Cara, Kyleigh, Kaiven, and Kaylee, and Makeita, brother; Odis (Pat) Hinson and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Clem was a special human being: never meeting a stranger; loving and being loved by everyone. That was her gift. We could see her today, working on a deal with St. Peter to make room for her friends, and kinfolk. She was a Christian, being raised in the Southern Baptist family, but most of all, she was the matriarch of our family. She did everything for everybody. Our darlin' Clementine will forever be missed. We love you girl.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with our friend and Pastor Charles Bias officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 11 - 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.