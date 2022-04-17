CLEO BLAKE MOORE LIVELY, 98 of Seymour, Tennessee, formerly of Charleston, entered into Heaven peacefully Sunday night April 3, 2022. She had an active and adventurous life, until the last couple of years, when her health took its toll. Cleo would "rather dance than eat".
She was preceded in death by her parents Grover C. and Eugenia C. Lively, sisters; Lucille Gardner, Sadie Hite, Birdie Stone, Mildred Elliott, Leona Evans and Velma Waters and her only brother, James E. Lively. Cleo lived longer than any of her immediate family. She was also preceded in death by two infant children, Cleo Martha Blake and James Cleveland Blake.
Surviving are her daughters, Stuart Ann Blake Bentley (Keith), Marsha Blake Lemke all of Seymour, TN; grandchildren, Dusty Ann Bentley, Keith Bentley Jr. (Pam) of TN, Bryan Lykins (Brenda) and Damon Lykins (Kia) of CA; great grandchildren, Fallon A. Houser (Corey), Alexis M. Morin and Dustin Blake Morin (Carrie) of TN, Laura A, Savanah L. and Damon Lykins Jr. of CA.; great great grandsons, Deaglan Blake Houser and Levi Tate Bledsoe of TN; plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m. Thursday April 22nd in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Paul Gray officiating. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 3 p.m. until service time on Thursday. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday April 22nd in the Allegheny Memorial Park Mausoleum at Covington, Virginia
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: St Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. www.watersfuneralchapel.com