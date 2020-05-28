Cleo (Garvin) Williams

CLEO (GARVIN) WILLIAMS, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away May. 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m.,Friday, May 29, at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana, WV.

Funerals for Thursday, May 28, 2020

Belcher, Drema - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Bell, Ray - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Foster, Connie - 7:45 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gray, Glenna - 1 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Memorial Cemetery, Keslers-Cross Lanes.

Hall, Leslie - 10 a.m., Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Horn, Roger - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Myers, Joy - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Ruffin Sr., Willie - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.