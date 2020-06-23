CLEO RAEON, 84, of Glade, W.Va., passed away May 18, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, Thomas Memorial Hospital. Cleo was preceded in death by two sons, Calvin and Leo; five brothers and four sisters. Surviving: Son, John Conner (Tammy) of Cononwingo, Md.; sister, Imogene Underwood of Oak Hill; sister-in-law, Jeannie Plumley of Charleston; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service is planned for mid-July at Richmond Cemetery, Sandstone, W.Va.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.
McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.