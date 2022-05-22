Cleopatra Michelle Watkins

CLEOPATRA "Cleo" MICHELLE WATKINS, who is affectionately known as "Cleo" was born in Manhattan, New York on July 20, 1963, to Burzener and Joseph Bego. Although she was born in New York, she grew up in Ohio and West Virginia. She was educated in Kanawha County Public schools in West Virginia and graduated from South Charleston High School.
In 1982 She met Jimmy Rakes and later gave birth to their daughter Cassandra Camille Bego. Cleo eventually met, fell in love with, and married the love of her life Frank Watkins. In the late 1980s, they relocated to Southern California. Their family expanded when her second daughter Chyna Sade Watkins was born in 1990. Cleo grew to love California just as much as she loved West Virginia. She and Frank purchased a home in Paramount, CA and their family began to plant roots in the community. She was an employee with the County of Los Angeles and worked there for 25 years.
In her free time, Cleo enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for being a great entertainer by hosting countless parties where people came together to have fun. Her home was her place of joy and she took pride in ensuring it was decorated like a home you might see on HGTV. Many years ago Cleo joined the Pools of Hope in Long Beach California where she established many friendships over the years while attending water aerobics classes. She remained a huge supporter of West Virginia State College/University and made her best attempts to fly back to Institute, WV, every fall for Homecoming. In addition to attending Homecoming, she made trips back to West Virginia often to spend time with family, especially her sister Zennie with whom she shared an extra special unbreakable bond. Some of her proudest moments were flying back to West Virginia to watch her daughters graduate with their bachelor's degrees from West Virginia State University.
In March of 2021, Cleo relocated to Charlotte NC to be closer to her daughters and her grandson Caiden who she called "Butter Bean". Cleo also loved taking care of her beloved dog Cole who went just about everywhere with her. The last few months of Cleo's life were some of the best of her life. She spent holidays, birthdays, and special occasions with the people she loved most.
On May 12, 2022, while in Montego Bay, Jamaica with family, Cleo passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 33 years Frank Watkins, daughters Camille Bego and Chyna Watkins, grandson Caiden, sisters Rebecca (Sidney) Anderson, Stephanie Bego, Burzener "Zennie" Bego, and brothers Joseph (Corliss) Faulkner, and Cletus Bego, and a host of family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Joe and Burzener Bego, son Frank Jr., grandson August Lyfe Watkins, and grandaughter Aysa Sade White.
Her family described Cleo as a vibrant, bold, and fun-loving person. We celebrate Cleo for her generosity, outgoing, and loving personality. We will always love her.
Celebration of Cleo's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com