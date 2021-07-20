Thank you for Reading.

CLEORA (LAWSON) NEWELL, 95 of Orma, WV passed away on July 15, 2021 at Hospice Care of CAMC Memorial. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Internment in Orma UMC Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you