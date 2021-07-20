CLEORA (LAWSON) NEWELL, 95 of Orma, WV passed away on July 15, 2021 at Hospice Care of CAMC Memorial. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Internment in Orma UMC Cemetery.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.