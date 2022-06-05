Thank you for Reading.

CLEVELAND "CLEVE" M. MEADOR, III 78, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.

He was born at Charleston to the late Cleveland M. Meador, II and Lois Elizabeth Locke Meador. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Leak and brother, Richard Meador.

Cleve was retired from Rish Equipment and was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge # 868. He was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Reba Meador; daughter, Rita Wilson; brother, Cleveland M. Meador, IV; grandson, Johnathan Meador; niece, Elizabeth Jarrett and nephew, JC Leak.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors.

You can visit Cleve's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Meador family.

Tags

Recommended for you