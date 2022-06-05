Cleveland M. Meador III Jun 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLEVELAND "CLEVE" M. MEADOR, III 78, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston.He was born at Charleston to the late Cleveland M. Meador, II and Lois Elizabeth Locke Meador. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Leak and brother, Richard Meador.Cleve was retired from Rish Equipment and was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge # 868. He was a US Army Veteran.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Reba Meador; daughter, Rita Wilson; brother, Cleveland M. Meador, IV; grandson, Johnathan Meador; niece, Elizabeth Jarrett and nephew, JC Leak.Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors.You can visit Cleve's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Meador family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cleveland M. Meador St. Albans Internet Military Richard Meador Johnathan Meador Elizabeth Jarrett Charleston Cleve Recommended for you Local Spotlight Rita Chapman Blank Judy Ann Herbert Stewart Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hogan Ruth Anne Smith Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook John Wayne Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians