CLIFF ADKINS, 85, of Charleston WV passed away on April 21, 2022. Cliff was born in Lincoln County, WV, and worked for many years as a business owner and insurance sales agent. He was a long-time member of Bream Presbyterian Church, a member of the Masons, and served in the US Army as a Paratrooper.
He was preceded in death by Bernie Adkins, father, Ella Knight Adkins, mother, Linda Adkins, wife, and Kimberly Adkins, daughter, as well as siblings Raymond Adkins, Paul Adkins, Pearl Adkins, Vernon Adkins, and Donnie Adkins.
He is survived by his best friend Sam, the cat, his children Debra Wilson of Grayson, KY (Jim Wilson), Mike Adkins of Washington, Allyson Radenheimer of St. Albans, WV (Tony), and Abbe Washington of Washington. Grandchildren include Rebecca Preece, Sarah Hay, Caleb Pauley, Ben, Adam, Autumn, and Izzy Radenheimer, and Allisa, Logan, and Caden Washington.
A Memorial Service to Honor the Life of Cliff will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, WV, with H.R. Whittington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A private family graveside service will be held in Adkins Hager Cemetery, 10 mile Road, Branchland WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at https:/www.aspca.org.