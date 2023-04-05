Thank you for Reading.

Clifford (Cliff) Sargent
SYSTEM

CLIFFORD (CLIFF) FERRELL SARGENT, 65, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by his children and their spouses. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia to Chester "Check" and Dolores Sargent.

Cliff dedicated his life to raising his four children. He was a coach, carpool and sports team driver, and great hunting buddy to them. Professionally, he began his career at Union Carbide in West Virginia as a chemist which ultimately led him to North Carolina where he continued his career and made his life. His hobbies included working on small engines, deer and turkey hunting in the hills of West Virginia, and smoking meats for family dinners.

Recommended for you