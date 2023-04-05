Clifford (Cliff) Sargent

CLIFFORD (CLIFF) FERRELL SARGENT, 65, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by his children and their spouses. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia to Chester "Check" and Dolores Sargent.
Cliff dedicated his life to raising his four children. He was a coach, carpool and sports team driver, and great hunting buddy to them. Professionally, he began his career at Union Carbide in West Virginia as a chemist which ultimately led him to North Carolina where he continued his career and made his life. His hobbies included working on small engines, deer and turkey hunting in the hills of West Virginia, and smoking meats for family dinners.
He is preceded in death by his father, Chester and his nephew Geoffrey Sargent.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores (Dunbar, WV); brothers, Chester "Chuck" Sargent Jr. (Linda), John Sargent (Lisa); children: Jared Sargent (Juliana), Brandon Sargent (Meg), Abbie Sargent Bridges (Adam,; Josie Sargent (Patrick); grandchildren, Mckinnley, Avery, Maggie, baby girl Sargent on the way, and 3 nieces: Morgan, Allie, and Amanda.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at l p.m. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel in Knightdale, NC. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m.
The family is accepting flowers or donations to NC Hunters for the Hungry or the Knightdale police and fire departments.