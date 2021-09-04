CLIFFORD E. HUMPHREY, 96, of Alta, WV left for his heavenly home on September 1, 2021, after a short illness. He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Ann Humphrey.
Clifford was a retired coalminer for Union Carbide, and a Deacon of The First Church of God of Alta for many, many years. He was the most loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved by everyone who knew him.
He was proceeded in death by his son Gary Lee Humphrey; brothers Ernest, George, Howard and Gene Humphrey, sisters Edith Kuntz, Eva Morris, Arlena Pullens, and Louise Rogers.
Left to cherish his wonderful memories is the love of his life for 75 years; Grace Humphrey, son Michael (Ilene) Humphrey of Queen Shoals; Grandchildren Christina Humphrey of Montgomery, Mary Humphrey of Smithers, Matt Humphrey of Washington, D.C., and John Humphrey of Belva. Sister Ruby (J.W.) Hill of Alta, Daughter-in-Law Luella Humphrey of Belva. Four great grandchildren, many special nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Services will be held at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge with Pastor Timothy Young officiating. Services will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Friends and family may call 2 hours prior to service. Burial will follow at Rest lawn Memory Gardens in Victor, WV.