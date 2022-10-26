Clifford Eugene Benton

CLIFFORD EUGENE "SPARKY" BENTON, 86, of Campbells Creek, passed away on Sunday, Oct 23, 202, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 12, 1936, in Kemp, Texas, to Henry Lee and Marie Louisa Benton. He worked on his father's farm until he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 22. It was there that he earned the title of Electricians Mate, First Class as well as the nickname "Sparky". After his Honorable discharge in 1962, he moved to West Virginia and went to work for Cannelton Coal Company as an electrician. He then met and married his wife, Margaret Jean Butts Benton, and helped her raise her six children, all of which he loved and treated as his own.
Clifford was proceeded in death by both his parents as well as his wife, Peggy, of 49 years. He also was proceeded in death by his brothers, Leroy and John Benton and one sister Catherine Benton, all of Texas, his son and daughter-in-law, Rick & Charlotte Wheeler as well as his son, Randy Wheeler.
He is survived by his daughters, Claudia Lewis (Larry George) of St Albans and Kathy (Jimmy) Means and his sons, Paul Wheeler and Ivan "Mutt" (Joanna) Wheeler, all of Charleston. Clifford also has 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren all of whom loved him dearly and will miss his infectious laugh and loving nature.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Teresa Gabriele, Stephanie Providence and Cole Means as well as Hospice Hubbard House of Charleston for the great care they provided for Clifford and his family.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with full Military Rites.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that you make a contribution to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 in honor of Clifford. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.