Clifford Eugene Benton
CLIFFORD EUGENE "SPARKY" BENTON, 86, of Campbells Creek, passed away on Sunday, Oct 23, 202, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 12, 1936, in Kemp, Texas, to Henry Lee and Marie Louisa Benton. He worked on his father's farm until he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 22. It was there that he earned the title of Electricians Mate, First Class as well as the nickname "Sparky". After his Honorable discharge in 1962, he moved to West Virginia and went to work for Cannelton Coal Company as an electrician. He then met and married his wife, Margaret Jean Butts Benton, and helped her raise her six children, all of which he loved and treated as his own.

