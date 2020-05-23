CLIFFORD HARRISON SNEED JR., 79, of Kenna, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born December 18, 1941, at Georges Creek, WV, a son of the late Clifford Sr. and Emily Ferguson Sneed.
He is survived by sister Debbie Sneed; nieces Sue Young (Sammy), Joyce Frazier (Ed) and Becky Tucker; nephews Orville Burdette (Cathy) and Kenny Burdette (Kelly). He is also survived by grandchildren Mary Jane, Shi-Anna, Samuel, Orville, Terri and Matthew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Mae Sneed, and a sister, Betty Jo Sneed.
Funeral service will be 12 pm. Tuesday, May 26, at Cornerstone Community Church in Malden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
