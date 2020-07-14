CLIFFORD HARRISON WEBB, 67, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1952 in Kanawha Co., W.Va., a son of the late, Clarence and Audrey Webb. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen Webb and Kelly Webb. He served in the United States Navy then went on to serve as a paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Kanawha County. He traveled the state teaching critical incident stress debriefing for first responders. He retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital Medical Command Center affectionately known to many as Med Com Cliff. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Blake Webb; one daughter, Martha Webb; two sons, Jason Webb (Amanda) and Ryan Webb (Nicky); one sister, Gretis Angell; one brother, George Webb (Darene); three grandchildren, Breanna Webb, Isaiah Webb and Gabriella Webb and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church with Pastor John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Teays Valley Baptist Church and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
