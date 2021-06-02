CLIFFORD HUNTER FITCH, 80, of Spencer, WV, formerly of Norfolk, VA, passed away on May 27, 2021 at CMAC Memorial Hospital. There will be a service at a later date for family and friends. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
