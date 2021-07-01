Thank you for Reading.

CLIFFORD LOWELL MARTIN, 82, of Springdale, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Services will be today, 2 p.m., at Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc. Friends may call one hour before the service from 1 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.

