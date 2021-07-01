CLIFFORD LOWELL MARTIN, 82, of Springdale, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Services will be today, 2 p.m., at Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc. Friends may call one hour before the service from 1 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.