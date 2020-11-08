Clifford Myers

CLIFFORD "CHIP" MYERS, JR., passed away at his home, November 5, 2020, following a long illness. Chip was born on December 28, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Myers and his mother, Nancy Jane Myers.
Chip was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Karen Null Myers, for 41 years. Chip spent his career working for the Public Employees Insurance Agency. He coached youth in South Charleston sports for many years. He followed the South Charleston Black Eagles and was a true Mountaineer fan. Many of Chip's favorite days were spent on the golf course. Chip was a man of quiet faith and has been reunited with his daughter Sarah and is in the presence of his Savior.
Chip would want to be remembered as a man who loved his family and friends, supported his community and offered kindness to everyone he met.
Chip is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Adam (Stephanie Hicks); grandchildren, Cody, Cara, Caidon, Alle and Avah; sister, Masal Brown (Craig); mother-in-law, Lou Null; and Terry Martin.
Because of the COVID restrictions, there will not be a memorial service at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Celebrate Recovery at First Church of the Nazarene South Charleston, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309. Memories of Chip may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuenral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.