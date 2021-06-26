Clifford Pauley

CLIFFORD RAY PAULEY, 79, of Yawkey went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
Born August 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Clayton Dean and Edna Pauley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clayton.
Clifford was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Foster, WV and served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he was a member of the Alum Creek VFW Post 4768. He was a supervisor with Heiner's Bakery for over 30 years. He and his wife ran the Community Grocery Store in Sod for several years and purchased Sod Exxon, which they ran for years until retiring.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vivian; son Timothy; and sister, Carolyn (Kenneth) Stone of Edgewater, FL.
Service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Reverend Jim Oxendine and Pastor Richard McCallister officiating. Burial with military graveside rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768 will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV