Thank you for Reading.

CLIFFORD PONCHO SCITES 68, of Branchland, passed away: July 8, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV Interment will Follow in Johnson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be 6 -8., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you