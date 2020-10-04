CLIFFORD R. GODBEY, 87, of Cross Lanes passed away Oct. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet, son Curtis, and parents Ray and Effie Godbey.
He is survived by his sons Bob (Daphne) of Nitro, Steve (Cheri) of Cross Lanes; eight grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Clifford served in the US Army. He retired from Carbide/Rhone-Poulenc with 36 years of service. The family would like to thank his two caregivers, Jennifer Mace and Corrie Woodall.
A Tribute to the Life of Clifford R. Godbey will be Tuesday Oct. 6, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Chapel at 2 p.m., with a visitation 30 minutes prior to service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice in his honor.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Godbey family.