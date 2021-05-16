Thank you for Reading.

CLIFFORD STUMP JR., 42, of Charleston, passed away on May 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

