CLIFFORD WILLIAM SMITH Jr., 72, of Elkview passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice West.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford W. & Mary Frances Smith and his loving wife of 25 years, Gloria Jean Smith.
Clifford was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and was an avid chess player and champion. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Watson; and son, Nathan W. Smith; and his precious dog, "bear kitten".
A graveside service will be 1pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Larch - Smith Cemetery, with speaker Danny McClung officiating.
