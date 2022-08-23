Clifton Carter McFarland

CLIFTON CARTER "CLIFF" MCFARLAND, age 47, of Charleston, passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Cliff was born September 20, 1974 in Alexandria, VA. He graduated from Strayer University with a Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems. He worked as a Corporate IT Manager for Providence Enterprises for 12 years and was a decorated TruGreen Salesman for the 15 years prior. Cliff was a man of God, family, and his country in that order. He had a strong belief system that he wasn't afraid to stand up for. Cliff was an excellent father, husband, son, and servant of God. He loved Dallas Cowboys football, boating, being in the water, and making people laugh. Cliff was loyal to those whom he loved and expected nothing less in return. He was truly brilliant and one of a kind. For many, Cliff will remain one of the greatest men they've ever met.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Raistlin McFarland of Charleston and Christian McFarland of Harrisonburg, VA; daughter Jordyn McFarland of Charleston; father, Clifton B. McFarland of Chocowinity, NC; mother, Ellie Booth of Annapolis, MD; sisters, Julie McFarland of Annapolis, MD and Cyndy McFarland of Reston, VA; extended family, Allie, Cheyenne, Samantha, and Taylor.
A service to honor Cliff's life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday August 24, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor G. T. Pettit officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.