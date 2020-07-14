Clifton "Deacon" Walker

Clifton "Deacon" Walker
CLIFTON "DEACON" WALKER, 95, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.

He was born in Elkhurst, WV to the late John Milton and Mary A. Legg. He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and 8 brothers.

Deacon was retired from Union Carbide Corp., Institute Plant with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans, Scottish Rites Bodies and the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple where he was past Chaplin and a member of the Patrol.

He was a graduate from Clay High School, class of 1943.

He was a US Army Air Corp., during World War II as a ball turret gunner on a B-24 bomber, and completed 24 combat missions flying from airfields in Italy.

Surviving are his loving wife of 71 years, Kathleen E. Butcher Walker; daughters, Sherry L. Thompson of Nitro and Shonda Snow (Dave) of St. Albans; five grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Kara Rowe officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Masonic Rites and Military Honors.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

The family isasking you respect, social distancing guidelines as well as mask wearingthrough visitation and services.

You may visit Deacon's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Walker family.

