CLINT DEWAYNE GIBSON, 46, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Clint was a loving son and father. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and drawing sketches.
He is survived by his father, Hershel (Jayne) Gibson; mother, Norma Tucker; children, Reese (Gibson) Bundy, Josie (Gibson) Bundy, Matthew Neely, and Mason Gibson; sisters, Dawn (Ralph) Vardis and Kimberly Short; and brothers, David (Kathy) Gibson and Harold Compton.
A service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Minister Lee Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Gibson Cemetery, Jackson County.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
