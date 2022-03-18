Clinton Carl Buracker Mar 18, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON CARL BURACKER 36, of Charleston, WV, passed away March 11, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Jean Grandbouche Blank Hellena Deloris Quarles Blank James Alexander Claiborne Jack William Glaspell Jack William Glaspell Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing