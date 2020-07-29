Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLINTON CLYDE PARSONS, 40, of Millwood, passed away July 26, 2020, in Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, following a sudden illness. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Ravenswood, Evans, Mason and New Haven, W.Va.