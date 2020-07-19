CLINTON LEE BAKER, 63, of Lanexa, Va., passed peacefully in the arms of his wife on July 13, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Charleston, W.Va., where he attended DuPont High School before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended Galveston College while working as a merchant marine in Port Bolivar, Texas. He spent more than 23 years at the Virginia Dept. of Transportation as a chief engineer, then as a port engineer at the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.
He was a rare combination of a soul who loved life and serving others, but had a firm understanding of what was important -- the simplicity of living a life with whom he loved.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Cheryl Baker; his mother, Karen Baker of Charleston, W.Va.; son, Michael Humphries (Tracy) of Bradenton, Fla.; grandson, Christopher (Sydney) of Williamsburg, Va.; his joy, great-granddaughter, Audrey; his sister, Denise Johnston of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Ron Baker Jr. of Charleston, W.Va.; uncle, Wayne Schoolcraft of Clendenin, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roney L. Baker Sr. of Charleston, W.Va.; and son, Allan Humphries of Williamsburg, Va.
The family requests no flowers be sent. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared at vincentfh.com.